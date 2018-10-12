Man stabbed during Belper pub fight

Derbyshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was allegedly stabbed during an altercation in a pub in Belper.

The incident happened at around 9.30pm on Thursday, October 4 at The Green House pub in King Street.

Police logo

Following an argument, a 22-year-old man sustained a wound to his shoulder blade, which required hospital treatment.

The male attacker is described as being white with a stocky build and gold teeth. He was wearing a grey puffer jacket and black trousers.

DC Richard Marshall said: “We are in the process of reviewing CCTV, but are keen to hear from anyone who was in the pub or in the local area with any information that may be able assist us with our enquiries.”

If you have any information which may help, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Quote the reference number 18000476853 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Richard Marshall, in any correspondence.

· Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

· Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

· Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

· Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.