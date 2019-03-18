‘Man with knife’ arrested in Denby after police dog Tally sniffs out weapon

A man with a knife in Denby was arrested after a clever police dog sniffed out the weapon.

Police were called to the village on Saturday (March 16) night to reports of a ‘male with a knife’.

Pic of Tally from @DerbysDogPolice

When officers arrived they found the man had been detained by colleagues but no knife was found.

The man was arrested after force canine Tally was taked to search gardens in the area and found the knife nearby.

