Megaslam Wrestling stars get ready to rumble at Belper Leisure Centre

The stars of Megaslam Wrestling are getting ready for a smackdown at Belper Leisure Centre, after proving a big hit on previous visits.

The event on Sunday, February 11, will be Megaslam’s third visit to Belper in as many years, and audiences here have made themselves firm favourites with the wrestlers.

The show features some of the best wrestlers on the international circuit.

Organiser Brad Taylor said: “Belper has really become a second home for Megaslam. Every single show is pretty much sold out, they love it and we always bring our top stars. This time will be no different, we cannot wait to return.”

He added: “Usually for families, the only way to watch a live wrestling spectacular is on TV. With Megaslam, we bring the action to you.

“The larger than life stars, the big crowds, the incomparable atmosphere - it really is a family occasion.”

Established in 2009, Megaslam are among Europe’s most prolific wrestling promoters, running between 250-300 live events per year across England, Scotland, Wales and the Isle of Man.

The action spilled out of the ring last time Megaslam came to Belper.

The shows feature a whole host of British superstars taking on competitors from around the world in a series of breath-taking brawls.

Brad said: “Our shows are full on family entertainment, we encourage our fans to boo the bad guys, cheer the good guys and let off steam for two hours.”

Wrestlers on show will include Merseysiders CJ Banks, the current Megaslam champion, and flame-haired Danny Hudson who is quickly climbing the ranks.

One for fans to look out for is current WWE UK star Sam Gradwell, from Blackpool, who many have tipped for the a big future in the ring.

Fans will also be treated to appearances by Leeds’ ‘The Grafter’ David Graves, Cumbria’s Rick Marcus, Dan Evans and the popular Megaslam Ladies.

Doors for the show will open at 2.30pm. Tickets can be bought on the day, or in advance via www.megaslam.co.uk.

They cost £10 for children, £15 for adults, or £45 for a family of four. Use the code MEGASLAM1 for discounts.