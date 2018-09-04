Mental health charity opens new Belper premises to meet growing demand

A charity supporting people with mental health problems has opened into new premises in Belper in order to better serve the community.

Derwent Rural Counselling Service (DRCS) has relocated its services to a former architects’ office on Green Lane in order to meet growing demand.

Up to now, the team of 70 freelance and employed staff operated out of GP surgeries and meeting rooms.

Chief executive Janette Smeeton said: “The changing landscape of the NHS and pressures on spending mean we must keep evolving as an organisation. We are excited to be launching the expanded service in a new building.

“All our clients should experience a high quality service that provides the best opportunity for them to achieve a full recovery, and having facilities like this means we can offer the right surroundings for even more people affected by mental health issues.”

The building has been converted to six consultation rooms and office space, which will allow DRCS to offer up to 7,800 appointments in Belper every year.

Nicola Adams, chair of trustees for the charity said: “This is an excellent step in implementing the board’s strategy for organic growth.

“It means we have an improved infrastructure to meet the continued growth in demand for our services. The building provides a welcoming, safe environment for both clients and staff.”

Run from headquarters in Bakewell for the last 28 years, the charity’s reach now extends to residents in Erewash, Chesterfield, Buxton, Matlock, Ashbourne, Derby, Swadlincote and across the Peak District.

As well as working with individuals suffering from common mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, stress, DRCS also works with businesses and schools.

It is a strategic partner in NHS programmes to improve access to psychological therapies both locally and nationally, working with bodies such as Derbyshire Healthcare Foundation Trust and Relate.

For more information, visit www.drcs.org.uk.