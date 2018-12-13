Met Office issues warning for heavy snow and ice in Derbyshire this weekend

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice in Derbyshire this weekend, with possible travel disruption before forecast.

The warning is in force from 12noon on Saturday until 10am on Sunday and warns: "Heavy snow and blizzards may develop across Scotland and northern England with a risk of freezing rain in places.

Snow is being forecast for Derbyshire this weekend

"There is a risk of snow developing with strong southeasterly winds affecting northern UK on Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

"The snow could be heavy at times, especially over hills where blizzards may develop, and is likely to drift in strong winds.

Across northern England and southern Scotland, snow may turn to freezing rain above 200-300 metres leading to widespread ice developing on Saturday night. 2-5 cm of snow is likely at lower levels, whilst higher ground could see 10-20 cm."

It adds that there is the possibility for travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.