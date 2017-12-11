Met Office issues weather warning for snow and ice in East Midlands

Another yellow weather warning for snow and ice across the East Midlands has been issued by the Met Office.

The warning is in force from 4pm today, Monday December 11 to Tuesday, December 12 at 11am.

The Met Office’s Chief Forecaster said: “Temperatures are likely to fall rapidly below freezing later on Monday across much of the area.

“This will lead to icy stretches, particularly where snow melt has occurred during the day, or where a mix of rain and snow has fallen across the south of the area.”

Ice is expected to form on some surfaces from late Monday afternoon and last overnight into Tuesday morning. There will probably be icy stretches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some injuries possible from slips and falls.