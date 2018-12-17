Mid-Derbyshire MP Pauline Latham pays tribute to her 'wonderful' and 'loving' son who has died suddenly

Mid-Derbyshire MP Pauline Latham has paid a moving tribute to her son who has died, aged 44.

Ben Latham passed away ‘very suddenly and unexpectedly’ at his Yorkshire home - where he lived with his wife Tracey and children, Poppy and Harry - in the early hours of Tuesday, December 11.

He died of an aortic dissection.

In a statement released by the Conservative MP this week, devastated Mrs Latham described Ben as ‘a wonderful, loving, kind, compassionate, loyal and fun human being whose life has touched so many people’.

She said: “At 44, it was just too soon. Along with his wife and two children, we are all distraught.

“He was a wonderful, loving, kind, compassionate, loyal and fun human being whose life has touched so many people. He didn’t sit at home waiting for things to happen. He was an organiser who lived every day to the full.

“As a son, he was so wonderful and always thought of others, as a husband he was adored and as a father, he was amazing.

“His sister, Sarah, and brother, Oliver, are totally devastated and cannot imagine life without him.

“Fortunately this year we have had some close and wonderful times such as celebrating my 70th birthday with a party for family and friends; an Easter holiday where we all stayed on the same complex and went for walks, meals and discovered Canterbury together and, finally, when Derek and I celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary in Spain followed by two weeks in the village we had spent many happy family holidays together when all our children were small and where they now all take their children on holiday.

“This was Ben’s favourite holiday destination which we will continue to visit and have many happy memories of him over the years.”

Ben attended Walter Evans C of E School in Darley Abbey from the age of three and was also educated at the Ecclesbourne School in Duffield before studying at the University of Humberside.

He worked for Boots when he was instrumental in setting up their first internet sales, followed by a short time at E-On.

For around the last 12 years he had worked for Summit Media in East Yorkshire.

- Ben’s funeral takes place at St Mary’s Church, North Bar Within, Beverley, at 2pm on Thursday, followed by a wake at Beverley Barns, Long Lane, Beverley at 4.30pm.