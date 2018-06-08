MISSING TEENAGER: Shammy may be in the Ripley or Belper area

Police are concerned about a missing 16-year-old boy.

Shammy Tawana Bandirai-Zikhalu, from Chellaston, who was reported missing on Tuesday, June 5.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “After initial enquiries our officers are now seeking the public’s help in tracing Shammy, who is described as black, 5ft 3ins and of slim build, with short black hair and brown and eyes.

“He may be wearing dark-coloured clothing with black pumps or white trainers.”

Shammy has links to Leicester, Loughborough and Stoke. He is also known to spend time in Ripley, Belper and Derby.

Anyone who has seen Shammy, or has any information that might help police find him, please call 101 quoting reference 207 of June 5.