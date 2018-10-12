Mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire have moved - this is where they are located

The location of mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire for the coming week have been confirmed.

They are set to be in position at a number of county locations - and we’ve got the list in full.

A speed camera van. Three mobile safety camera vans and an enforcement motorcycle are operated on over 50 routes across the county.

They will be checking speeds on the following roads at various times until October 24:

A6005 Nottingham Rd, Spondon

A5111 Derby

A61 Chesterfield

A619 Chesterfield

A511 Swadlincote

A57 Dinting Vale & Glossop

A514 Derby

B6019 South Normanton

A6096 Kirk Hallam

A6096 Spondon

A6 Duffield

Codnor Denby Lane, Codnor

St Johns Rd, Buxton

B5036 Wirksworth

Kedleston Rd, Derby

B6052 Chesterfield

Sleetmoor Lane, Somercotes

A617 Doe Lea

A623 Peak Forest

A61 Shirland

Ball Lane, Thulston

Burlow Rd, Harpur hill

Longmoor Lane, Breaston

B6052 Eckington

B6049 Bradwell

A623 Stoney Middleton

Milton Rd, Repton

Sheffield Rd, Glossop

Long Lane, Charlesworth

Max Rd, Chaddesden

A615 Wessington

A514 Ticknall

Derby Rd, Aston on Trent

Main St, Weston on Trent

Alfreton Rd, Codnor

A6007 Loscoe

B6521 Grindleford

A62 Tintwistle