Mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire have moved - this is where they are located

Mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire have switched the locations they monitor traffic from.

They are in position on a number of county roadsides - and we’ve got the list in full.

Three mobile safety camera vans and an enforcement motorcycle are operated on over 50 routes across the county.

They will be checking speeds on the following routes at various times until December 5:

B6056 Eckington

A5111 Derby

A619 Chesterfield

A57 Glossop & Dinting Vale

A511 Swadlincote

A57 Dinting Vale & Glossop

A514 Derby

B6540 Sawley & Long Eaton

A6096 Kirk Hallam

A52 Derby

Long Lane, Charlesworth

Spender Rd, Belper

B6049 Bradwell

Findern Lane, Willington

Devonshire Drive, Mickleover

A623 Watergrove

North Wingfield Rd, Grassmoor

A617 Doe Lea

B600 Nottingham Rd, Alfreton

B6521 Grindleford

A625 Calver

Acorn Way, Chaddesden

Loundsley Green, Chesterfield

Callywhite Lane, Dronfield

Brookside Rd, Breadsall

Infinity Way, Chellaston

Western Rd, Mickleover

B5057 Darley Bridge

Bowns Hill, Crich

A515 Ashbourne to Buxton

Old Rd, Tintwistle

Burlow Rd, Harpur Hill

A517 Cross o’ th Hands

B5053 Ashbourne

A6 Duffield

Sheffield Rd, Glossop Hillside Rd, Linton Pastures Hill, Littleover B6052 Eckington B6052 Chesterfield London Rd, Derby/Shardlow Pilsley Rd, Clay Cross B6374 Heage B6179 Marehay A615 Tansley Station Rd, Spinkhill A61 Shirland High Holborn Rd, Ripley A623 Tideswell A632 Matlock to Chesterfield B6016 Leabrooks B6014 Morton A623 Peak Forest