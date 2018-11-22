Mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire have moved - this is where they are located

Mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire have switched the locations they monitor traffic from.
They are in position on a number of county roadsides - and we’ve got the list in full.
Three mobile safety camera vans and an enforcement motorcycle are operated on over 50 routes across the county.
They will be checking speeds on the following routes at various times until December 5:
B6056 Eckington
A5111 Derby
A619 Chesterfield
A57 Glossop & Dinting Vale
A511 Swadlincote
A57 Dinting Vale & Glossop
A514 Derby
B6540 Sawley & Long Eaton
A6096 Kirk Hallam
A52 Derby
Long Lane, Charlesworth
Spender Rd, Belper
B6049 Bradwell
Findern Lane, Willington
Devonshire Drive, Mickleover
A623 Watergrove
North Wingfield Rd, Grassmoor
A617 Doe Lea
B600 Nottingham Rd, Alfreton
B6521 Grindleford
A625 Calver
Acorn Way, Chaddesden
Loundsley Green, Chesterfield
Callywhite Lane, Dronfield
Brookside Rd, Breadsall
Infinity Way, Chellaston
Western Rd, Mickleover
B5057 Darley Bridge
Bowns Hill, Crich
A515 Ashbourne to Buxton
Old Rd, Tintwistle
Burlow Rd, Harpur Hill
A517 Cross o’ th Hands
B5053 Ashbourne
A6 Duffield
Sheffield Rd, Glossop Hillside Rd, Linton Pastures Hill, Littleover B6052 Eckington B6052 Chesterfield London Rd, Derby/Shardlow Pilsley Rd, Clay Cross B6374 Heage B6179 Marehay A615 Tansley Station Rd, Spinkhill A61 Shirland High Holborn Rd, Ripley A623 Tideswell A632 Matlock to Chesterfield B6016 Leabrooks B6014 Morton A623 Peak Forest