Mobile speed cameras will be monitoring these new locations from today

Mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire are to switch the locations they monitor traffic from today.
This is where they will be positioned from now until August 29.
Nottingham Rd, Chaddesden
B6179 Little Eaton
A619 Chesterfield
A5111 Derby
A6 Darley Dale
B6019 Alfreton & South Normanton
A6096 Kirk Hallam
A514 Derby
A511 Swadlincote
A61 Chesterfield
Long Lane, Charlesworth
A615 Tansley to Wessington
B6052 Chesterfield Rd, Eckington
B6050 Cutthorpe
Pastures Hill, Littleover
A517 Cross o’ the Hands
A623 Peak Forest
B6049 Bradwell
Codnor Denby Lane, Codnor
Peasehill, Ripley
High Holborn Rd, Ripley
Hartshorne Rd, Woodville
A609 Stanley Common
Derby Rd, Stanley Village
Infinity Way, Chellaston
A514 Swarkestone Bridge
Findern Lane, Willington
Street Lane, Denby
Station Rd, Denby
Church St, Denby
St Johns Rd, Buxton
Storrs Rd, Chesterfield
Holmgate Rd, Clay Cross
B6014 Morton