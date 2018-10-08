Motorist clocks-up two drink-driving convictions after he crashes into a tree

A motorist who crashed into a tree has received a further ban from the road after he has now clocked-up two drink-driving offences.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 2 how Luke Whitbread, 25, of Grasmere Close, Newbold, Chesterfield, was found behind the wheel of a Subaru vehicle which had been in a collision on Loundsley Green Road, at Loundsley Green, Chesterfield.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “Police were called to attend a road traffic collision with police and an ambulance present.

“A Subaru motor vehicle had embedded itself in the side of a tree.”

The defendant was freed from the vehicle, according to Mr Hollett, and a passenger was also found in the vicinity.

Mr Hollett said Whitbread failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital for treatment and a blood sample was taken.

Whitbread registered 82 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

The court heard the collision on April 7 happened before a further drink-drive offence which was committed in July and for which Whitbread was fined and banned from driving.

Mr Hollett explained that there had been delays with the April matter because it had involved a blood sample analysis and there were other investigations underway.

Defence solicitor Denney Lau said Whitbread was only just over the limit after the collision in April.

He added that Whitbread had also objected to giving blood but he now knows and admits that he was over the drink-drive limit.

Magistrates fined Whitbread £250 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also further disqualified from driving for 12 months.