Motorist is “extremely sorry” as she gets a ban for drink-driving

A remorseful motorist has been ordered to pay £367 and banned from the road after she was caught drink-driving.

Yvonne Swann, 68, of Ford Street, New Tupton, Chesterfield, was arrested after police believed she smelled of intoxicants when they crossed paths with the defendant on Heather Avenue, at Heath.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “Ms Swann had driven her vehicle on Heather Avenue to her ex-husband’s address.

“Police officers were on that road dealing with a separate incident and they witnessed the defendant driving on the road and attending the address.

“But five minutes later the occupant of the address approached officers and said his ex had refused to leave and he asked for assistance.”

Police spoke to Ms Swann, according to Mrs Bickley, and claimed they could smell intoxicants so she was arrested for being unfit to drive.

Swann pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on December 16.

The court heard that Swann registered 53microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35microgrammes.

Ms Swann said: “I am absolutely devastated by being here today. I have felt quite sick and mad with myself that I caused this incident.

“I would like to say I am extremely sorry.

“I have never ever, ever had to go through anything like this before in my life.”

She added that at the time she had not been drunk and if she had been she would not have driven.

Magistrates fined Swann £252 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

She was also disqualified from driving for 16 months but this ban can be reduced by 17 weeks if the defendant completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.