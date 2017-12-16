Motorist took brother’s BMW before being caught drink-driving

A drink-driver who was stopped by police after he had taken his brother’s BMW 116 has been ordered to pay £891 and banned from the road for 16 months.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 5 how Brendan Patilla, 23, of Fallowfield Road, New Whittington, Chesterfield, admitted drink-driving and driving without insurance as well as taking the vehicle without the consent of the owner.

Marianne Connally, prosecuting, said the BMW 116 belonged to Patilla’s brother. Patilla pleaded guilty to the three motoring offences after the incident on November 19.

Magistrates, who considered a probation service report, fined Patilla £733 and ordered him to pay a £73 victim surcharge and £85 costs.