Motorists suffered long delays on the M1 motorway in Derbyshire after a serious vehicle fire

Motorists suffered long delays on the M1 motorway near Chesterfield and Bolsover yesterday evening, Saturday, February 2, after a dual-fuel vehicle burst into flames on the northbound carriageway.

Highways England confirmed the northbound carriageway between Junctions 29 and 29A had to be closed after the serious incident involving the vehicle at about 8pm.

Three lanes of the four-lane southbound carriageway also had to be temporarily closed.

Derbyshire firefighters from Chesterfield and Staveley armed with breathing apparatus and three hose reel jets and a foam unit managed to extinguish the fire.

Highways England explained that some vehicles were trapped within the closure areas but drivers were eventually urged to return to their vehicles as traffic officers helped clear the area.

The northbound carriageway was eventually re-opened after about three hours but the incident continued to cause further residual delays.