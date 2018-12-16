Mountain teams rescue two walkers after they had been missing for over 18 hours

Edale Mountain Rescue Team and fellow Derbyshire teams helped trace two walkers who had been missing for 18 hours in freezing conditions.

The walkers had set out from Edale at 11am, on Saturday, December 15, but had failed to return home.

Buxton, Glossop and Kinder teams joined the operation and Search and Rescue Dog Association dogs were deployed including search dog Flo.

A Maritime and Coastguard agency S92 helicopter flew in after a police helicopter was unable to carry out a prolonged search due to the weather conditions.

Kinder Mountain Rescue Team eventually found the missing pair in the early hours of today, Sunday, December 16, after they had been spent over 18 hours on a plateau and were suffering from the cold conditions.

The casualties were winched aboard and the helicopter and were overseen by a Kinder team doctor before they were flown to the Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital for treatment.