MP praises Severn Trent work on £40m Ambergate reservoir after visit

Mid Derbshire’s MP has paid a visit to the new £40million reservoir complex at Ambergate which will supply water across the East Midlands.

Pauline Latham was invited to see the reservoirs by Severn Trent, after they were rebuilt in place of a system constructed more than 100 years ago.

The facility will store fresh drinking water before it goes into the customer network, servicing hundreds of thousands of homes across the region.

Pauline said: “It was impressive to see the scale of the work that Severn Trent has completed to make sure people across Derbyshire and beyond have a reliable water supply.

“Rebuilding the reservoir has involved a huge investment and will make a real difference for future generations living in the region.”

Duncan Wratten, who has been leading the work for Severn Trent, said: “Ambergate is the largest covered reservoir in the Severn Trent region and a huge amount of work has gone into carrying out the rebuilding work while continuing to use the site to provide our customers with fresh water when they need it.

“We’ve invested to modernise the reservoirs and to increase capacity at Ambergate and this work will make sure we can provide a reliable water supply to our customers for many years to come.”

As part of their investment Severn Trent and contract partners Laing O’Rourke and NMC Nomenca are also giving nearly £50,000 to community groups.

The company has already donated half of this money, and is now looking for suitable local groups to receive further donations.

Duncan added: “As well as a new, modern, long lasting and reliable water supply, we also want to leave a lasting legacy for our local communities.

“The building work on the new reservoir has been happening here for four years and to thank local people for their patience we wanted to invest and give something back that would make a real difference to their daily lives.”

For more information, visit www.sttf.org.uk or call 0121 3211324.