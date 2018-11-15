Neil Dalton memorial fundraising event up for national charity award

The family and friends of Ambergate medical student Neil Dalton have been shortlisted for a national charity award for their fundraising campaign in his memory.

The annual Neil’s Day cricket event has raised more than £15,000, of a total exceeding £53,000, for Anthony Nolan since Neil he was killed while working in Malaysia in 2014.

Neil Dalton, 22, was killed in an unprovoked attack while working at a hospital in Kuching in 2014.

The money raised is enough to add 375 stem cell donors to the charity’s register, and now the organisers of Neil’s Day have been nominated for the Anthony Nolan Supporter Award Group Fundraiser of the Year category.

Neil’s childhood friend Oliver Deeming said: “Our event is principally a day of remembrance and celebration of Neil. We did not expect it would be recognised by the charity and we are extremely grateful for the award nomination.”

Every day at least five people in the UK begin their search for a matching unrelated stem cell donor to treat their blood cancer or blood disorder.

Neil had been a member of the student society, Newcastle Marrow, which raised awareness of Anthony Nolan on campus and gave students the opportunity to join the stem cell register.

Neil joined the group upon starting university, registered as a donor and used his free time to talk to young people about joining the register and took on a coast to coast cycle to fundraise for the charity.

Oliver said: “During his life, Neil raised money for Anthony Nolan on several occasions because he realised that the charity’s work mattered and made a great difference.

“Neil was an inspirational figure during his life and through his passing, we wanted to create a legacy for him and continue his positive work.

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 22, at the Tower of London.

Anthony Nolan chief executive Henny Braund said: “An incredible legacy has been created in Neil’s name. Congratulations to his friends and family on being shortlisted.”

For more information on the charity and awards, visit www.anthonynolan.org.