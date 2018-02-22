New Belper micropub plans submitted to Amber Valley Borough Council

Plans to convert a former Belper cake shop into a new micropub venture have been submitted to Amber Valley Borough Council.

Applicant Mr A. Wilson wants to change the use of premises at 39 Bridge Street which has been left vacant in recent months by Belper Party and Cakes.

If approved, the shop would reopen as Pump It Up, a pub selling cask ales and farmhouse cider made by independent producers, straight from the cask.

The application said: “It is not a standard pub but rather is more like a traditional alehouse providing a relaxed and sociable atmosphere for a comparatively small number of customers.

“Without fruit machines or television it will feel like a small country pub despite its town centre location, meaning it will be attractive to discerning drinkers out for a quiet pint or two.”

It adds: “This will be quite different to the Lion Hotel on the opposite side of the road, and so will hopefully bring custom into the area and benefit both licensed premises.

“Drinks will be for ‘in house’ consumption only and be done with a ‘sensible drinking’ policy, so as not to have any detrimental effect in the surrounding area.”

Mr Wilson said that the venture would bring the retail unit “back to life”, and potentially create a small number of new jobs.

As the shop has a floor area of just 29 square metres, which would be spread over one room and a snug, occupancy will be restricted to 20 customers at any one time.

The interior layout would remain the same, with the front room turned into the main bar area with a servery and a few seats.

Given its location in a conservation area, there are no plans to alter the exterior of the shop, apart from signage, which would be consistent with the area’s aesthetics and not illuminated at night.

One objection has already been lodged against the application, from a local resident concerned by the prospect of “noise, litter and even the risk of vomit in our gardens.”

Another has written in support of the application, saying: “I have visited many micropubs and always find them to be calm, quiet places that promote good conversation and neighbourliness.”

A decision on the case is expected to be made by council officers under delegated powers before Thursday, April 12.

To read all documents associated with the plans, search for reference AVA/2018/0166 at ambervalley.gov.uk.