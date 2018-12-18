New Bishop of Derby honed her skills in Chesterfield

A church leader who honed her skills in Chesterfield has been confirmed as the new Bishop of Derby.

The Right Reverend Libby Lane is currently the Suffragan Bishop of Stockport, in the Diocese of Chester, a post she has occupied since 2015.

Bishop Libby describes Derbyshire as ‘the place that holds my heart’.

She grew up in Glossop and was selected for ordination while working in the parish of St Thomas at Brampton, Chesterfield.

Bishop Libby said: “I am excited and privileged to have been called to serve as Bishop of Derby.

“I grew up here and my vocation was fostered here. Derbyshire nurtured me and brought me to faith and I want to love Derbyshire back.

“I want to lead a church in Derbyshire where people find hope because they know they are loved by God in Christ, and I pray that hope sets us free to live our lives in ways that bring change for good.”

On hearing the news, the Dean of Derby, the Very Reverend Dr Stephen Hance, said: “I am thrilled that Libby is coming to be our bishop.

“Her roots are here in Derbyshire, and we are all very much looking forward to welcoming her home and working with her in the months and years ahead.

“This announcement presents us with an opportunity to think afresh, about who we are and who we hope to be, about the opportunities and challenges that face us as we move forward.”

Bishop Libby marked Tuesday’s announcement from Downing Street by visiting a number of communities in the Diocese. She started the day, with her husband, George, her two grown-up children, Connie and Benedict, in her childhood hometown of Glossop, where her parents still live.

From there, she travelled to Bolsover, meeting children and staff at Bolsover C of E Junior School and taking part in their assembly.

Libby was also set to revisit the church of St Thomas in Brampton.

Later, she will meet members of the farming and agricultural communities in Alderwasley, before a reception at Derby Cathedral.

The service to install Bishop Libby in Derby Cathedral will take place after Easter.