New mobile fingerprint scanners to hit the streets of Derbyshire

New mobile devices which take peoples fingerprints are to be rolled out by Derbyshire Police.

Officers now have mobile devices that will allow them to take people’s fingerprints whilst they are out on patrol.

The new system is available via the national Biometrics Service Gateway and will allow officers, via a handheld device, to check fingerprints against criminal records and immigration records by connecting to two live databases (IDENT1 and IABS).

The 250 devices are being rolled out this week to frontline officers and specialist departments.

ACC Bill McWilliam said: “These devices are live in a number of forces across the country and are proving to be very beneficial.

“Mobile scanning of fingerprints will prevent officers having to make unnecessary trips to police stations, therefore saving valuable time to allow them to continue with their work whilst out and about.

“This technology can only be used where an offence (or suspected offence) has been committed and where identity is doubted. Officers will not be conducting extra stops as a result of having this device.

“As technology is developing constantly it is crucial that police forces embrace it and continue to invest in systems which will directly impact on keeping our communities safe.”

Carl Willis, the chair of the Independent Advisory Group (IAG) said: “The IAG were invited to a meeting to find out more about the devices. We were shown a video of how the system will work and the group are all of the opinion that this is a welcome introduction to the technology available that will assist officers in conducting their duties more efficiently.”

Hardyal Dhindsa, Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, welcomed the move. He said: “One of my priorities has always been to maximise the benefits of technology to increase the amount of time officers spend out of the station.

Mobile fingerprint technology is good news all round – it keeps police officers out on patrol and speeds up identification processes. I’m very pleased that Derbyshire is one of the early adopters of this process.”