North Derbyshire artist is shortlisted for national prize

An artist from Bolsover is in the running for a £15,000 national art prize.

Thomas Lamb is among 83 artists shortlisted out of a record 1,144 entry for the UK’s leading competition for British contemporary representational painting and drawing.

His work is entitled Irises Early Evening and has been created in oil on linen. The Lynn Painter-Stainers Prize for representational art – art that seeks to capture the real world – offers total prize money of £30,000, comprising a first prize of £15,000 and a gold medal, second prize of £4,000 alongside the newly introduced People’s Prize worth £2,000. Young artists aged 25 or under compete for the Young Artist Award of £4,000.

For the fourth year running, the competition is also offering the Brian Botting Prize of £5,000. This will be awarded to an artist aged 30 or under for an outstanding representation of the human figure.

Ian Rowley, chairman of the organising committee, said: “This year, we’ve been staggered by the quality of the entries. There’s a tremendous diversity to the works combined with some bold approaches.”

The winners will be announced on March 5 at an evening event at the Mall Galleries in London and the winning art exhibited there from March 5 to 17,