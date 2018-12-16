Nottingham Forest keen to put things right at Derby County

Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban said The Reds needed to make amends for last weekend’s surprise home defeat when they face Derby County in Monday’s eagerly-awaited local derby.

A 1-0 defeat at home to Preston ended Forest’s seven-game unbeaten run and Grabban said they were eager to put things right at Pride Park.

He told Nottingham Forest’s official website: “We are really excited and looking forward to getting back out there to correct the last performance and get a win in the local derby.

“The main focus this week has been sorting out the result from last weekend. I think the lads, in the back of their mind, know that it is a derby game and there is that added pressure and expectation from the fans.

“So there is that added buzz around but the focus is on the next game and one we will go out to win to achieve our targets.”

Forest have performed well on the road against the division’s bigger clubs so far this season, coming away from Middlesbrough with a victory and drawing with fellow promotion contenders Leeds and Aston Villa, which Grabban believes can only stand them in good stead.

He said: “Against the bigger teams in the league we have done well, but the season isn’t over. We have got to do it again on Monday. Regardless of who we are playing, we need to have a high level of performance and try and get the win.

“There is no reason why when these teams come to us, we won’t be good at home as well. It is just that these games have been away, they are big games and we have risen to the occasion.

“It is important that we have gone away to these teams, got results and then when they come to us we can get the full three points.”