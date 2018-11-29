Notts and Derbyshire trains disrupted after person hit by train

There has been disruptions to train lines in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire after a person was hit by a train.

This is disrupting trains on the Leicester, Lincoln and Grimsby route and the Matlock, Nottingham and Newark Castle route.

At present Network Rail have advised that there are teams and emergency services on site.

The person was hit today, Thursday, November 29, between Nottingham and Newark Castle.

How does this affect my train?

All East Midlands Trains will be unable to run in both directions between Nottingham and Newark Castle / Lincoln.

Trains between Leicester / Nottingham and Lincoln will run between Leicester and Nottingham. Arrangements are being made to try and run a service between Newark Castle and Lincoln.

Our trains between Matlock / Nottingham and Newark Castle will run between Matlock and Nottingham only.

At present the lines are expecting to have normal working at 1300.

How do I get where I need to be?

If you have been delayed over 30 minutes you may be entitled to claim compensation, full details of how to claim can be found here: https://www.eastmidlandstrains.co.uk/delayrepay

East Midlands Trains are currently sourcing rail replacement buses to run in both directions between Nottingham and Lincoln Central.

A bus will depart Nottingham at 1130 calling all stations to Lincoln

A bus will depart Lincoln at 1145 calling at all stations to Nottingham