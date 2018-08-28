East Midlands singletons most likely to enjoy dating activities solo

People in the East Midlands are the most likely to go on dates alone, according to new research.

A survey of over 2,000 singletons found that many people are embracing their single status, and enjoy 'masturdating' - enjoying dating activities solo.

East Midlanders are the most likely to enjoy solo dating

Over a third of single Brits (38.9 per cent) enjoy masturdating from time to time, the research by Supplies for Candles found.

And of those surveyed, people in the East Midlands are most likely to go on dates alone with 49.2 per cent admitting that in the absence of a partner, they arrange date nights for themselves.

When it comes to dating solo, women are more confident than men with 41 per cent happy to do so, compared to 36.8 per cent of men. But men are more open about self-dating with 24.9 per cent happy to go out and do it, compared to 22.1 per cent of women who would rather just do it in the comfort of their own home.

The survey found that the types of solo dates Brits enjoyed most include taking a long walk (29.4 per cent), relaxing in a candlelit bath (15.9 per cent), going for a drink in a bar (15 per cent), cooking and enjoying a three-course meal (12.8 per cent), watching the sun set or rise (12.8 per cent), going stargazing (7.2 per cent), and going to the cinema (7.1 per cent).