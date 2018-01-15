REVEALED: What you think about video technology in football

Video assistant referees (VAR) made their controversial debut in competitive English football this week.

Some say it will take away from the game with others reckoning it will improve it by stripping out errors.

We asked what you thought and you seemed pretty sure - with a whopping 75 per cent of you saying you did want to see the technology rolled out across all top flight fixtures.

There were however some who didn’t agree.

Pete Downs commented on Facebook: “What’s the point? It won’t stop the blatant cheating & diving!!”