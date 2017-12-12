Offender warned he could face custody if he fails to pay court fines

An offender who has failed to completely pay off £690 in court fines since September, 2014, claimed he had totally forgotten and it had completely slipped his mind.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 5 how Graham John Roberts, 29, of Manvers Road, Calow, Chesterfield, owed the court money after committing criminal damage and he also had a subsequent conviction for being drunk-and-disorderly from December 2014.

Roberts had been paying £30 a week and £330 had been paid leaving an outstanding £360 and a warrant had to be issued for his arrest.

He told the court: “I totally forgot about it. It completely passed my mind.”

Roberts added that he had been struggling because he was unemployed but he has since found work.

Magistrates ordered Roberts to pay £100 immediately and subsequently he must pay £30 a week.

Roberts was warned that people who allow fines payments to escalate and fail to pay can face custodial sentences.