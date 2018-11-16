One-man crimewave gets a five-year town centre ban in the latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results

A one-man crimewave has been given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from entering part of Chesterfield town centre.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 2 how Darren Lee Marples, 50, of Green Farm Close, Chesterfield, was given the CRIMBO after he was convicted for assaulting a police officer, committing two Public Order Act offences, one count of assault by beating and two criminal damage offences.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Directions were also given during his court hearing to allow Marples to brought into court handcuffed for the duration of the case.

The CRIMBO was imposed with strict prohibitions restricting Marples behaviour for the next five years.

As part of the CRIMBO, Marples must not: enter a defined area of Chesterfield town centre; cause harassment; congregate in a group of two or more in a manner likely to cause harassment; be in possession of an open vessel with alcohol in public or be drunk or consume alcohol in public; form any obstruction in a road or public place; enter public premises where he has banned from entering; and must not remain at public premises after he has been asked to leave.

Marples’s case was among the latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the November 15 edition of the Derbyshire Times which are listed below.

Other

Craig Shaun Anthony Ball, 37, of no fixed abode. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £60 costs.

Shaun Hill, 39, of Holmebank East, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to emailing a specific person which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Fined £1,200 and must pay a £120 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Restraining order to last until January 24, 2020. Indicated a guilty plea to three further counts of emailing a specific person which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to a further count of emailing a specific person which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Fined £1,200.

Gary Stephen Franklin, 33, of Highfield Drive, Bakewell. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Pleaded guilty to damaging a door. Fined £80.

Motoring

Benjamin Jones, 20, of High Street, Swanwick, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle when the proportion of cannabis in his blood exceeded the specified limit. Fined £204 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kelsey Riley, 27, of Alfred Street, South Normanton, Alfreton. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Roy Michael Stanhope, 38, of Alfreton Road, Westhouses, Alfreton. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Joshua Stephens, 26, of Filigree Close, South Normanton, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty under the Single justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without a test certificate. Fined £40. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Dale Weaver, 43, of Houldsworth Crescent, Bolsover. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Alex Daniel Whitworth, 25, of Campbell Drive, Barrow Hill, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Chris Darby, 34, of Cranbourne Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £750 and must pay a £75 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty to a further count of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Adam Lawless, 26, of Devonshire Avenue North, New Whittington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle which was unlicensed. Ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £67.50. Must pay £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Carl Stephen Heath, 25, of Angel Yard, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £175 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £175. Pleaded guilty to driving when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood exceeded the specified limit. Fined £175. Pleaded guilty to driving when the proportion of cocaine, in his blood exceeded the specified limit. Fined £175. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Gareth Thomas Jones, 34, of Rose Wood Close, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Community order to last until November 6, 2019, with 100 hours of unpaid work. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Admitted committing an offence during a suspended sentence order imposed for driving above the alcohol limit, assault by beating and three counts of criminal damage. Order to continue. Suspended sentence of 18 weeks suspended for 18 months amended by extending the operational period to 24 months.

Kathleen Pearson, 53, of Rupert Street, Lower Pilsley, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £230 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Mitchell Carl Taylor, 24, of Grangewood Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £208 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. No separate penalty.

Stephen Robert Owen, 50, of Church Walk, New Whittington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified from driving. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Community order to last until November 7, 2019, with a six-week curfew and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Theft

Scott Smith, 33, of Carpenter Avenue, Mastin Moor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of Apple Sourz and a bottle of Sherry. Must pay £18.15 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge. Community order to last until November 4, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work.

Drugs

Liam Andrew Bennett, 23, of Porter Street, Staveley. Pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £310 costs. Community order to last until November 5, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 40 hours of unpaid work.