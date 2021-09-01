Column: We must get rid of loopholes and ensure the very best protection to all victims of abuse

However, a particularly alarming story has come to light in recent weeks, which will have most of us feeling uneasy, especially those involved in family law.

A convicted paedophile has been allowed by the courts to put his ex-partner through no less than 37 family court hearings over eight years so he can get equal access to his children.

This particular individual managed to obtain legal aid for these fruitless battles, while his ex-partner has run up a colossal £250,000 or so, protecting her two children.

Jonathan Corbishley, legal expert at Derbyshire Family Law Group.

It really is a tale to make many aghast in horror. This man was subject to a non-molestation order over allegations of domestic abuse and had been jailed for sexually assaulting children, as young as five years old.

Despite him having no chance of winning unsupervised contact, the family court let him make a catalogue of repeated applications, with the starting point being the court questioning if the mother was being unfair.

The story broke a few weeks ago in one of the national newspapers, and Channel 4’s Dispatches programme also featured the tale of the lady in question, Julia, a 42-year-old, who met this man a decade ago.

She had been charmed by this highly intelligent, articulate individual, but she received an anonymous tip-off via social media after many years with him, about his murky past.

Once aware of her knowledge, this man’s attitude changed, as he seemingly set about mentally torturing her, with her being of the viewpoint that he liked being centre stage in court hearings.

Two years ago, this poor woman was even been diagnosed by a psychiatrist as having post-traumatic stress disorder, due to the impact of his actions.

Only in 2019, after her mental health came to light, did a judge agree an order to stop her ex-partner making vexatious applications. Without this, the saga may still be continuing.

A Ministry of Justice report about the case has been scathing about the family court, with the domestic abuse commissioner, Nicole Jacobs, saying many survivors felt the system there to protect survivors is being used by perpetrators to inflict coercive control over them.

It’s a hugely disturbing tale, but like all involved in the law, we can only hope that by coming to light it will help ensure the law does all it can to get rid of any loopholes to ensure the very best protection to all victims of abuse.

