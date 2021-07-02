Letter: Our GPs in the area are not at fault

Although the vast majority of our contacts with the NHS are through GP surgeries, their share of the NHS budget has been falling for the last 20 or 30 years, so now they receive only nine per cent of the total NHS budget.

Governments have starved our NHS of money for the last 11 years, so by the time the pandemic arrived, it was in poor shape, with buildings in need of repair, shortages of staff and many other problems. There is a nationwide shortage of GPs. This is not the fault of GPs themselves, so please do not blame them if you cannot get an appointment quickly.

Grants for nurse training were slashed to zero by the Government. Following public protests, some funding was restored, but this was not enough to enable many students to train as nurses.

"Don't blame our GP's if you cannot get an appointment" writes one reader.

The resulting shortage is not the fault of GPs, or of nurses.

GP practice receptionists now have a greater workload because much more work has to be done on the telephone, because of the pandemic.

We can all see the success of the nationwide vaccination programme. This was achieved through tremendous local efforts by GPs, nurses, receptionists and by public health workers in local authorities – not by posturing politicians.

Some health workers were forced to leave home during the height of the pandemic, to protect vulnerable family members. Many health workers died of the infection, yet their fellow-workers stayed at their posts, caring for our sick and dying. It is not surprising that there is wholesale exhaustion, both mental and physical.

GPs and other health workers are our friends, allies and protectors.

Hilary Cave

Derbyshire

