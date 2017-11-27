Organisers of Bakewell Show announce string of stand-alone events for 2018

The organisers of Bakewell Show - which is taking a break in 2018 - have announced a series of events for next year.

Bakewell Agricultural and Horticultural Society, which organises the annual event at Bakewell Showground, announced in September that the show was being cancelled in 2018 in order to rest the ground from heavy foot traffic and reassess the event's content.

But now, some of the show's individual sections have announced their own events for 2018, as well as an event this week.

The first event to take place will be run by the Food and Farming section in the form of a Christmas quiz.

The event takes place in the Agricultural Business Centre (ABC) on the showground on Thursday November 30. Entry is £5 per person and includes a Ploughman's supper. All proceeds go to the society and the local air ambulance.

The dog section will run its premier dog show on the showground on July 21 and 22, alongside a separately run dog agility event, making it a perfect weekend out for canine lovers.

The Food and Farming section has also announced an event the same weekend, to be held in the ABC. It will include its annual meat and dairy competitions, which will run alongside W. I. competitions to mark the Derbyshire W. I. branch's centenary.

The Horticulture section will stage an event on August 3 and 4, also in the ABC. Details are still to be announced, but it is likely to include some of its annual competitions and a plant sale.

Bakewell Show manager, Janet Bailey, said: "It's brilliant that so many of the sections have got together to organise stand-alone events.

"This helps us to keep elements of Bakewell Show running and understand more about what members of the public want.

"All of these events will offer free entry and we are still hoping there may be more to announce, such as an angling fair."

Details of all upcoming events will be available at bakewellshow.org once arrangements are finalised.