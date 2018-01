Fairy tale Rapunzel inspires this month’s pantomime by Watson Players at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre.

Petra the Pink Pixie and Griswald the Green Goblin narrate this magical story of the girl with the golden hair who is locked in a tower.

The script has been written by Jenni Padley.

Catch Rapunzel on stage from January 23 to 28.

Tickets £5 to £11.50. Call 01332 255800 or go to www.derbylive.co.uk