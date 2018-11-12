Patient assaulted two staff during a wrecking spree at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

A patient who damaged hospital equipment and a window and assaulted staff members during incidents at Chesterfield Royal Hospital has been ordered to pay over £2,000 in compensation.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard how Scott Dickinson, 43, of Brookbank Road, Clowne, was at the Hartington Unit when he damaged a window and seven days later he pushed a nurse, lashed out damaging lockers and later damaged hospital equipment and assaulted a further staff member.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told the hearing on October 29 Dickinson had been at the A&E department on October 5 before he decided to go to the Hartington Unit where he was told to return to A&E and he became angry and elbowed a window causing it to break.

Mrs Allsop added Dickinson later became an informal patient on the Tansley Ward and on October 12 he came to the nurse’s desk and said he wanted to clean and he picked up a lap top and pushed a nurse against her shoulder.

Dickinson later complained he was not getting enough medicine, according to Mrs Allsop, when he was in a clinic room and he kicked and punched lockers.

Mrs Allsop also said that Dickinson later damaged equipment at a nursing station, kicked a door and a trolley and threw a chair down a corridor.

Another staff member approached Dickinson and he pushed him in the chest area and swung a punch at him which missed but knocked his glasses off.

Dickinson accepted swinging his arm at a window, but struggled to remember an assault on October 12 but said he had moved a woman aside with his arm.

He admitted kicking and punching lockers and he had caused damage to equipment but was willing to pay for it.

Dickinson pleaded guilty to two counts of causing criminal damage and two counts of assault by beating.

Dickinson was sentenced later on November 5 to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £2,311.31 in compensation.