Peak District: New campaign to help support popular national park

A new campaign has been launched to bring a fresh perspective on some of the challenges affecting wildlife and habitats in the Peak District.

The #PeakDistrictProud campaign will share the positive ways in which people can help care for the national park, from taking home their litter and avoiding barbecues, to keeping dogs on a lead during periods of wildlife activity, and the use of drones.

The campaign – using a series of montage images captured from throughout the history of the Peak District – will build upon the core messages of ‘respect, protect and enjoy’ found in the countryside code.

The campaign will take a deliberate step away from more traditional warning or advisory signage currently found in many outdoor locations.

Led by the Peak District National Park Authority and the National Trust, the campaign has based its seasonal messages on workshops held with a wide range of national park communities including conservationists, landowners and managers, local user groups and young people.

New signage showcasing the #PeakDistrictProud artworks will be displayed around the park, and social media will also target communities and visitors before they plan their visit.

Sarah Fowler, Peak District National Park Authority chief executive said: “This new approach feels deliberately fresh, different and sometimes challenging – but that is often necessary if we are to have a positive impact across the many online and offline channels that we all now engage with.

“In re-framing the key themes of ‘respect, project and enjoy’ for a new digital generation, we have an opportunity to share messages with people multiple times.

“I hope that all of our local businesses, communities and partners will be ready to share what they’re doing that makes them feel #PeakDistrictProud.”

Jon Stewart, general manager for the National Trust in the Peak District added: “Now more than ever, as nature faces the challenges of climate change, we want to inspire everyone to look after the places they love and what better way to honour those past efforts than by coming together to be part of the campaign to respect, protect and enjoy the beautiful and diverse countryside of the Peak District.”