Pensioner household numbers in Derbyshire set to rise sharply in coming years

The number of pensioner households in Derbyshire will grow by more than half within 25 years, according to official projections.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal there will be 164,468 households where the head of the household is over 65 by 2041 – a rise of 51 per cent.

Pensioner household numbers will rise in the coming years

And households with people over 85 will more than double, rising by 122 per cent to 32,946.

Age UK, a charity working with older people, says a ‘revolution’ is needed in social care to support the ageing population in their own homes.

Older people account for most of the growth in the number of households in the next two decades with changes to the number of younger households being much less marked.

Under-25 households in Derbyshire will fall by ten per cent, while the 25-34 age bracket will rise by five per cent.

The ONS believes that by 2041 there will be an extra four million households in England, but this is fewer than previously forecast.

It says that the slower growth is due to assumptions about births, life expectancy, migration and new forecasts on the numbers of people who will continue to live with parents or cohabitate.

The projections show that in Derbyshire the number of households will climb to 390,384 by 2041, while the population will grow by 54,098 to 831,541.

Joanna Harkrader, from the centre for ageing and demography at the ONS said: “We project the majority of household growth over the next 25 years will be because of the rise in the number of households being headed by someone aged 65 years and over.

“This shows the impact an ageing population is having on household growth.”

The ONS defines a household as a single person living alone, or a group of people who live at the same address and share rooms and a kitchen.

A household may be a family, more than one family, or a group of unrelated people.

Dr Elizabeth Webb, of Age UK, said it was great news that people were living longer but while many would remain independent, there would be a growing need for health and social care that could not be fulfilled already.

She said: “The over-85 group is the fastest growing and the most likely to have the greatest needs for social and health care, which has an impact on the health service.

“It’s about having a person there to help get them out of bed, help them wash and dress and to put a meal on the table.

“This needs people, not a technological solution.

“The social care workforce is understaffed and there’s not enough cash to provide the support that’s needed.

“Older people today are more likely than future generations to have children to help care for them.

“In future we’ll see more people living alone and more without someone to care for them.”