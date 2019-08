But all that pedalling is hard work and you'll need somewhere to rest and refuel. Evans Cycles, which is running a RIDE IT event in the area this weekend, has compiled this list of ten of the best cyclist friendly places to eat in the Peak District. Is your favourite on the list?

1. Cafe Adventure, Hope Happy to accomodate bikes There are bike racks outside the cafe and we have locks available on-request. Most of the items on our menu are quickly prepared.

2. The Beehive Inn, Combs Take in the stunning scenery... Theres a good-sized patio out front to park your bikes; we have plenty of room and varied menu.

3. Farm Made Tearooms, Rainow Cyclists favourite We welcome many cyclists each day for toasties, soup and sandwiches all made from locally sourced ingredients.

4. Ladybower lay-by cafe - Ladybower Reservoir Perfect for a quick bite You can prop your bikes on the cones while you take a break at one of our tables & chairs. Were very cyclist friendly with a good choice of warm drinks, snacks & sandwiches.

