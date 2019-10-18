11 spooktacular Halloween activities to enjoy in Derbyshire
There's lots of Halloween fun to be had in Derbyshire this year with lots of events also co-inciding with half-term.
Here's a quick look at some of the spooktacular fun on offer in the county this year.
1. Bolsover Castle
Spooky Bolsover Castle is running from October 26 to November 3 with creepy crafts and a wicked witch themed quest. Or take part in a castle ghost tour from October 21 to 31. See the website for more at https://bit.ly/2VR2Ud7
Chatsworth Halloween half-term fun will run from October 26 to November 3 with a pumpkin trail, creepy collection trail, fright flights, creepy crafts and much more. See https://bit.ly/2IZidemfor more information.
A Halloween Spooktacular will run from October 26 to November 3 with interactive animal fun, pumpkin carving, slime/potion/wand making, treasure hunts and an eerie guided tour. Find all the details here https://bit.ly/2pwfVfU
Halloween crafts will be on offer from October 19 to 31. Make and take home activities such as Halloween pails 5 per child includes a free witches brew for one adult. Fancy dress welcomed. Details here https://bit.ly/2EpragG