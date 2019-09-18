200 Degrees to open new coffee shop at East Midlands Designer Outlet - creating 16 jobs

200 Degrees will be opening a new coffee shop at the East Midlands Designer Outlet - creating 16 new jobs.

The new 80-seater shop will also serve teas, smoothies and milkshakes.

As well as hot drinks, there will be deli style sandwiches and a range of salads, soups, cakes and pastries and vegan and gluten free options.

Tom Vincent, co-founder and director at 200 Degrees, said: “This is the first out of town location for us in the UK and we chose the East Midlands Designer Outlet as it’s a prominent, retail destination.”

Paul Tyler, centre manager, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Nottingham-based coffee roasters, 200 Degrees Coffee to McArthurGlen Designer Outlet East Midlands. We are passionate about supporting local businesses and are delighted to be able to offer our guests another independent food and beverage offering.”