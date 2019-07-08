31 homes you can buy in Derbyshire for less than £100,000
If you've got less than £100,000 to spend, there are still plenty of options when it comes to buying property in Derbyshire.
Depending on where you look, buyers can get houses and flats for £100,000 or less. Here's a look at some of the options that are available to buy now.
1. 2 bed mobile home, Fishbourne
This 2 bedroom un-sited park home is on the market for GBP12,750
Zoopla
2. 3 bed terrace, Bolsover
This three bedroom terrace is up for auction at Chesterfield Football Club on July 10, with a guide price of GBP30,000
Zoopla
3. 1 bed flat, Buxton
This first floor flat with on street parking is for sale via online auction with a starting bid of GBP 45,000
Zoopla
4. 1 bed flat, Derby
This ground floor studio apartment close to Derby city centre is on the market for GBP45,000
Zoopla
