Alcohol revealed as cause of 25 per cent of fires, as Derbyshire fire service issue warning

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued safety advice for the festive period, as the monthly average number of fires, injuries and fatalities more than doubles in December.

A dramatic video showing the effects faulty lights can have on a dry tree has been released by firefighters as part of their Christmas safety campaign.

The fire starts at the base of a Christmas tree, and in seconds, the video shows a living room enveloped with fire

A spokesperson for the service said: “Without taking extra care, it is easy to become distracted with so much going on and easy for disaster to strike.

“The direct cause of 25 per cent of all fires can be attributed to alcohol.

“In 33 per cent of all fires, alcohol consumption was a contributing factor.

“Many of us enjoy a merry tipple over the festive season but be sure to avoid cooking whilst under the influence of alcohol.

“During the festive season please check on elderly relatives and neighbours as they are at greater risk from fire. Remember to look up for smoke alarms and contact your local fire service if you think they would benefit from a visit from our community fire safety officers.”

“Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service would like to ensure everyone has a safe and happy festive season. Please take a moment to read our top tips for keeping you and your family safe.”

Christmas Fire Safety Tips