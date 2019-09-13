Apply now for your child’s place at secondary school in 2020

Parents are urged to apply now for their child’s secondary school place in 2020.

Around 8,500 children in Derbyshire will be moving to new schools in September next year.

Their parents can express which secondary school they want their child to go to but must do so before the application window closes at midnight on October 31.

Derbyshire County Council cabinet member for young people Councillor Alex Dale said: “It’s really quick and easy to apply – especially if parents do it online and we have a dedicated team on hand to help parents with the application process.

“Picking the right school is a big decision so we’re asking parents to take their time to explore all of their options and send in their application before the deadline.

“Missing the deadline could mean parents are less likely to get a place at their preferred school and could mean their child may have to travel further to an alternative school or not get into the same school as their friends.”

Applying online at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/admissions allows the council’s school admissions team to most effectively receive and gather the information it requires to allocate places.

When completing the application form parents are asked to list, in order of preference, the three schools they would most like their child to attend and should consider including their child’s ‘normal area’ school as one of their preferences.

Although parents have a legal right to express their preferences they have no automatic right to a place at any particular school.

Any parents who are refused a place for their child have a right of appeal to an independent panel.

Parents who do not have access to the internet can Call Derbyshire on 01629 533190.