BBC looking for Derbyshire families to appear on Shop Well For Less

If your new year resolution is to curb your spending, the BBC want to hear from you.

The hit TV show Shop Well For Less, hosted by Alex Jones and Steph McGovern, is back for a fifth series, and the producers are looking for families from Derbyshire who want to learn how to shop smarter.

Shop well for less is back

In the previous four series, Alex and Steph have shown families and households how to cut down on their shopping bill through practical advice and savvy money saving tips.

Producers are looking for families to take part who want to learn to spend without the splurge, whilst maintaining the lifestyle they’re used to.

If you feel under pressure to buy brands or need help saving for a big event, the team want to hear from you.

To find out more information visit: www.facebook.com/ShopWellForLess, or to apply for the show, call: 0117 970 7673 or email: Shopwell@rdftelevision.com