Become part of the ultimate scream team - Alton Towers searching for people to make Scarefest a spooktacular success

Would you like to become a part of the ultimate scream team?

Well now's your chance!

Scarefest actors

Alton Towers are looking to recruit hundreds of specialist actors, make-up artists, technicians, set designers and costume creators to bring this year's Scarefest event to life.

The theme park will undergo a terrifying transformation throughout October for the annual event, which attracts hundreds of thousands of guests each year.

More than 600 people have already been interviewed and auditioned to become part of the team, but there are still positions available up for grabs including performers, audio visual technician, live shows and attractions hosts, as well as operational roles across the park.

A number of opportunities to join the team are coming up over the next few weeks, as the park looks to fill the last handful of roles.

The event takes place throughout October

Jack Lewis, 30, is one of the resort's designated scare actors.

He said: "I have played so many roles as a scare actor, from a rotting sailor to an alien, from a neon coloured carnival clown dipped in toxic waste to an infected military operative! Whatever character I am, I always imagine that the guests are the camera in their own personal horror movie. I’m the villain or whatever else I need to be to make it the ultimate, immersive experience for them. It’s not just about jumping out on people and shouting boo, far from it. There’s a lot more technique to being a scare actor and sometimes the best ways to make people scared is by being unpredictable or even just silently staring.

“The reaction of the guests who appreciate your performance is really rewarding. You know you’ve done a good job and got the desired reaction, whether that’s a scream, a jump scare or even a laugh. It’s like the round of applause a stage performer would expect.”

Scarefest, which takes five months to prepare, includes five actor-led scare mazes, live entertainment and themed family activities offering spooks, frights and thrills for everyone.

Scarefest performer Jack Lewis

Kieran Kimberley, Creative Manager for Scarefest at Alton Towers Resort, joined the team in 2011 as a scare actor and has worked his way up to his current role as one of the Resort’s ‘scaresperts’.

He said: “Scarefest is the busiest and most intense time of the year for us here at Alton Towers Resort. Each year we are continually looking for new ways to spark fear and create immersive experiences, through new technologies and existing methods. It’s led us to be renowned for being the most popular destination for those looking for a seasonal spook and scare.

“We look at emerging trends and popular culture to start crafting an idea, but some ideas are simply my minds’ rolodex of fear! We will then come up with a backstory and work out how this can be communicated to the guest as they experience the maze. This can include what characters, environments and settings we need to create.

“This time of year is a stark contrast to the rest of the theme park season where we have a more light-hearted programme of entertainment, which makes the job incredibly varied and one of the most fun in the world.”

Upcoming opportunities to join the Scarefest team at Alton Towers Resort are:

Saturday September 21 and Sunday September 22 at Alton Towers Resort

Wednesday 18, Thursday 19, Monday 23, Tuesday 24 and Friday 27 September at various locations in Staffordshire.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the roles available, registering their interest and details of how to apply should visit altontowersjobs.com.

Scarefest 2019 will take place on October 5 - 6 and 12 - 13, then each day between October 18 and November 3.