Belper woman celebrates turning 100

Sylvia received a birthday card from the Queen and a visit from a Buddy Holly tribute act

Sylvia Irene Winson celebrated turning 100 on Sunday 24 November.

At the Belper Views Care Home, Sylvia was joined by friends and family to mark the special occasion with performances from a Buddy Holly tribute act.

Sylvia was born on 24 November 1919 in Ilkeston. Her father was a police officer and the family were uprooted to Belper, where Sylvia still lives.

Sylvia worked at a cleaners in Duffield and as a winder at Belper Mill.

She met Albert in the early 1940s and together they had a daughter Irene.

Sylvia has three grandsons, Martin, Steven and Matthew as well as two great-grandchildren, Marcus and Lydia.

Irene Hallsworth, Sylvia’s daughter, said: “The party was brilliant, it went very well and was enjoyed by all.”