Bonfire Night 2019: fireworks displays and events in Derbyshire - Chesterfield, Buxton, Matlock, Belper, Ripley, Ilkeston

Bonfire night is fast approaching and there are lots of events taking place across Derbyshire.

From the large-scale fireworks displays to smaller community events, here’s a comprehensive guide to what’s on near you around Bonfire Night this year.

Bonfire night is fast approaching. Photo - Shutterstock

We can easily add to the list so if you have an event you want to be featured, email the details to louise.cooper@jpimedia.co.uk.

Alfreton

An end of season fireworks extravaganza is being held at Golden Valley Caravan Park on Saturday November 2.

Gates open at 5.30pm with the fireworks at 7.30pm.

Fireworks in Chesterfield.

On the gate prices are adults £3, children £1 with free parking.

Onsite cafe/bar serving refreshments, upstairs disco and children's amusements.

Belper's biggest bonfire and fireworks

Organised by Belper Meadows Community Sports Club, this year's event will take place on Saturday November 2.

A number of organised bonfires and firework displays are taking place across Derbyshire.

Held at Christchurch Meadows, the event will feature a big bonfire, two fireworks displays, fire juggling and entertainment, a fair roundabout, bar, gin horsebox, and refreshments.

Gates open and the bonfire will be lit at 6pm. No sparklers.

Admission is £5 adults, £3 children with pre-school children free.

The event raises money for the sports club, a registered charity.

Wrap up warm and enjoy the celebrations this November.

Buxton Lions Firework Display and Hog Roast

The annual community bonfire and fireworks display is taking place on Saturday November 2 at Buxton Cricket Ground.

Gates open at 6pm and advance tickets, priced at £8 for adults and over 65s, with children under 15 free, are available from Buxton Opera House.

Entry on the night is £10. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Buxton Rugby Club

The Buxton RUFC bonfire and fireworks party is taking place on Friday November 1.

Some even offer free entry.

Held at Sunnyfields, the event will run from 6.30pm-11pm.

Admission is £5 for adults and over 16s, with under 16s free with an accompanying adult. A family ticket for two adults and two children is £10.

READ MORE: These are the laws around fireworks – and what to do if someone is setting them off in your street

Chatsworth House

The annual bonfire and fireworks display at Chatsworth House takes place on November 2 and 3.

This year's event will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with 'an extraordinary voyage into space,’ including two spectacular firework displays.

The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and there will also be a selection of food and drink available.

Gates open at 6pm with the children's firework display at 7.30pm and the grand finale firework display at 8.15pm. The entertainment finishes at 9.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £16 adult, £11 child (age 4-16 inclusive) and are available here.

Chesterfield Fireworks Extravaganza

The Chesterfield Fireworks Extravaganza is taking place at Stand Road Recreation Ground, Whittington Moor, on Sunday November 3.

Gates open at 4pm with the bonfire lit at 6pm and the fireworks display at 7pm.

There will also be live entertainment on the Peak FM sound stage from 5.30pm.

Admission is £2, payable on the gate.

Codnor

Codnor's free entry community bonfire and fireworks display is taking place on Friday November 1.

Held at the Alfreton Road recreation ground, the event will feature Bert Holland's fairground rides from 6pm, a best Guy Fawkes competition at 7pm, the bonfire being lit at 7.30pm and a professional fireworks to music display by Fuse at 8pm.

Barbecue food will be provided by the Codnor Scouts with hot peas from the Rotary club. Hot drinks will also be available on site and at the Methodist Church, Mill Lane.

Dove Holes Community Association bonfire and firework display

This year's event in Dove Holes will take place on Tuesday November 5.

Bonfire lighting is at 7pm with the fireworks at 7.30pm.

There will be a bar, tea, coffee and hot food inside the hall and free parking is also available.

Entrance costs £5 adults, £3 children or £12 for a family.

The Great Fire Of Dronfield - bonfire and family firework display

Held at Dronfield Woodhouse Recreation Ground on Carr Lane, this year's event is taking place on Saturday November 2.

The bonfire will be lit at 6pm with the fireworks displays at 7pm and 8pm.

Advance tickets are priced at £7 adult, £3 child (5-13), under 5s free and are available here.

On the night gate prices are £10 adult, £5 child (5-13), under 5s free.

Duffield

The annual Duffield fireworks display is taking place on Friday November 1 this year.

Held at Eyes Meadow, gates will open at 6.30pm with the brazier lit at 7pm and the fireworks display starting at 7.15pm.

There will be rides, sweets and light-up stalls for the kids, with hot food available and the cricket club bar will also be open.

Car parking is limited to blue badge holders only.

Spectactors fireworks/sparklers are not allowed and visitors are advised to bring a torch as approach roads are dark.

Advance tickets, in the form of wristbands, will be available from mid-October from Town Street Chip Shop, Town Street Newsagents and Meadow Vale Convenience Store, priced at £2.

Entrance on the night costs £3 with under 5s free.

Erewash

Erewash Borough Council's annual bonfire and fireworks event is taking place on Saturday November 2.

The theme for the event, held at West Park, Long Eaton, is the Pirates of the Caribbean.

Advance tickets priced at £7 for adults, £4 for under 16s/over 60s and £15 for a family (two adults, two children) are available here.

Fireworks and Sparklers are not permitted.

Eyam PTFA bonfire and firework display

Eyam village bonfire and firework display will take place on Saturday November 2.

Entertainment starts in the village square from 5.30pm with the torch-lit music-led procession of the infamous Willow RAT leaving at 6.15pm.

The RAT is carried through the village up to the playing fields before being laid on the bonfire, which is then followed by the fireworks display.

Food and drink will be on offer including locally produced farmhouse sausage hotdogs, jacket potatoes, mulled wine and locally brewed beer.

Tickets are on sale now at all local Eyam stores and the pub, Calver Spar and Baslow Cafe on the green. Admission is £6 adults and £3 children.

All money raised will go to Eyam School PTFA and local community projects.‎

Glapwell’s Bonfire and Firework Spooktacular

Hosted by Glapwell Community Development Group, the event will take place on Saturday November 2.

There will be a kids fancy dress/dance off competition, stalls, rides, a bar and food. Visitors will also have the chance to take a small walk through the Spooky Wood if they dare!

Find out more here.

Glossop

Organised by Glossop Round Table, this year's event is taking place on Saturday November 2.

Held at Manor Park, the children's fireworks display starts at 5.45pm with the lighting of the bonfire at 6.30pm. The main fireworks spectacular is at 7.15pm.

Advance tickets are priced at £6 adult, £3 concessions and £15 family. On the gate prices are £8 adult, £5 concession and £20 family.

Ilkeston Rugby Club Fireworks and Halloween Party

The Stute Fireworks and Halloween Party is taking place on Friday November 1.

Gates open at 5.30pm with a junior Halloween disco (under 10s) from 6pm to 7pm. The fireworks grand finale is at 8pm.

Hot food will be available as well as a full bar.

Parking is extremely limited, and this is a no sparkler event.

Admission is £4 adults, £2 children with a family ticket (2+2) priced at £10.

Matlock RFC's Electrifying Bonfire Event

Held at Cromford Meadows, this year's event is taking place on Saturday November 3.

Gates open at 5pm with the bonfire lit at 6.30pm. A kids firework display takes place at 7pm with the main display at 7.45pm.

There will also be a light show, live music featuring WYNCH, fairground rides, a bar and refreshments.

Free parking.

Early bird tickets are available here.

Fireworks night at Midland Railway, Butterley, Ripley

This year's event is taking place on Saturday November 2.

Catch a train from Butterley - frequent services from 5.30pm (last train to the fireworks display is at 7.15pm).

Enjoy the fireworks display with music starting at 7.30pm at Swanwick Junction and also explore the museum, stationary power display and road transport display.

Visit the Victorian Railwayman’s Church and Demonstration Signal Box or take a trip on the Narrow Gauge Trains through the Spooky Park if you dare.

Attractions continue after the fireworks display with trains running until 9.30pm.

Food and warming hot drinks will be available.

Access to this event is via Butterley Station only, where there is free car parking.

Advance booking advisable - tickets on sale from Butterley Station Office during the daytime and in the evening, or by calling 01773 747674 to book. Please ensure you book tickets for children, even though they are free of charge.

Tickets are also available here.

Shirebrook

A fireworks show at Shirebrook Village Hall is being held on Friday November 1.

The event, which is free, runs from 5.30pm to 8.30pm with the fireworks display at 7pm.

There will also be a fun fair, food outlets, a bar and children's entertainment.



Whaley Bridge community bonfire and fireworks

Sponsored by Whaley Bridge Town Council, the event is taking place on Saturday November 2 at the cricket ground.

Gates open at 5pm with the lantern parade also starting at that time. A Toddbrook dam display opens at 5pm as well as the bar and refreshment pavilion.

The bonfire will be lit at 6pm with a display by Powderkegs dance at 6.30pm.

The fireworks display is at 7.30pm and a free to enter music quiz is being held at 8pm.

Advance tickets purchased before October 27 are priced at £5 adults, £3 children and £15 family, with on the gate prices of £8 adult, £5 children and £20 family.

You can purchase advance tickets from Bridgehouse Bakery, Babka, Fridays, The Fryery, Furness Vale Community Centre, Horwich End Post Office, Little Fika Cafe and Village Kitchen.