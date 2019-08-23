Chernobyl kids visit Derbyshire adventure centre

Children who have grown up in areas still affected by the Chernobyl nuclear disaster have enjoyed a visit to Derbyshire.

Children who have grown up in areas still affected by the Chernobyl nuclear disaster have enjoyed a visit to Derbyshire.

The young people, from Belarus, visited the Mount Cook Adventure Centre, Wirksworth, as part of a therapeutic holiday to the UK organised by the Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline charity.

Children from the charity Chernobyl Childrens Lifeline visited Mount Cook Adventure Centre.

Chernobyl children’s charity enjoys a day of fun at Chesterfield FC

Chernobyl children experience Derbyshire hospitality



This year, for the second time, 35 children took part in a full day of outdoor activities with their leaders and some of their host families.

They had the opportunity to try a whole range of exciting activities such as high ropes, the Rooftop Rider zip wire, archery tag and bush craft.

Chris Broome, the chair of the Bonsall and Derbyshire Dales branch of the charity, said: “We are massively grateful to Mount Cook Adventure Centre and to Outdoors for All for all their support in giving all our children such a memorable day out. The instructors in particular were all brilliant with the children.

“Representatives from each of the Links present all spoke to me during the day to say how much they and their children had enjoyed the day and expressing their support for repeating the experience again next year.

“All the activities were great fun and quite challenging in some cases. I could see all the children really engaging in all the activities with big wide smiles on their faces,” Chris added.