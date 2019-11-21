Clear-up continues across Derbyshire following flood damage

The extensive damage left behind after the floods has led to a lengthy clean up process that is still ongoing

The flooding clear-up operation continues across the county with Derbyshire County Council road workers and contractors out mending the damage caused by a month's worth of rain that fell over two days.

Cabinet Member for Highways, Infrastructure and Transport, Councillor Simon Spencer said: "Thankfully the flood water has now gone in most areas. But it’s left behind a trail of destruction including potholes, cracked and damaged roads, landslips, silted bridges, blocked drains and gulleys and broken footbridges.

“We’ve got as many of our road workers and contractors out as possible helping to clear up the damage but are asking people to bear with us though as other routine roadworks will have to wait until the damage is fixed.”

Three roads are still closed because of damage caused by the flooding and extreme rain.

Main Road, from the centre of the hamlet of Abney to the Gliding Club was closed on Friday 6 November because of a landslip, 'it's likely that this road will be closed for some time'.

Park Lane, Rodsley, near Ashbourne, is closed because of damage to the road and water pipes under the road.

And Gashouse Lane, Eckington was closed after extreme flooding caused the road surface to crack, creating multiple potholes and led to the exposure of drains and sewers, 'work here is expected to start next week'.

Derbyshire County Council stated they are 'reminding affected homeowners and businesses not to miss out on the financial support they may be entitled to'.

Council Leader Councillor Barry Lewis said: “I’d also like to remind those affected by the flooding that there is financial support available from the council and other organisations.

“We’re continuing to provide relevant up-to-date information on our dedicated flooding web-page such as advice about health and safety issues following a flood, financial support and, looking to the future, how people can sign up for flood alerts and protect their homes and businesses.”

Derbyshire County Council have stated that they have 'made £100,000 available to set up the Derbyshire Floods Hardship Fund for Residents and the Derbyshire Floods Business Hardship Fund and homeowners and businesses affected can still apply'.

Local charity Foundation Derbyshire has also set up a Derbyshire Flood Relief Appeal and, 'subject to funds', is 'currently providing grants of £200 to directly affected households'.

People who would like to support residents and businesses can also make a donation to the same appeal through Foundation Derbyshire.

Meanwhile, residents who cannot use their business premises or whose home is no longer habitable due to flooding 'may be entitled to a Council Tax reduction or business rates relief from the government'.

More information is available at government help on flooding.