Codnor woman prepares boxes full of gifts for the homeless this Christmas

Warm feet and sweet treats for the homeless this Christmas as Sarah is supported by local businesses in her mission

With the help of local businesses Sarah has put together special Christmas gifts for the homeless in the Derbyshire area.

READ MORE: Funeral directors pledge support for vital Heanor charity

Sarah Marriott, 39 from Codnor, has put together over 50 boxes of socks and sweets that will be handed out to those in need this Christmas.

Sarah said: “I’m doing this because anyone of us could be homeless and we are the lucky ones with nice warm beds. I’m privileged to be able to facilitate this.

“I couldn’t have done it without the help of friends and local businesses.”

The community in Codnor has ‘pulled together’ to help Sarah and gave ‘gifts’ to be used in raffles and auctions to raise money to buy the items needed.

Tesco, Codnor Booze ‘n’ News, Codnor Tandoori, The Hair Lounge, Firs nursing home, Piper’s florists, Jeera Codnor and countless others have pitched in.

Friends and family have been entering raffles and bidding wars on Facebook in an attempt to raise money for supplies.

Sarah added: “The support from the community and those closest to me has been absolutely massive.”

Sarah has a son whose bedroom is currently ‘heaving’ with boxes in preparation for the street teams to distribute.

Sarah said: “We will start distributing some boxes as soon as we can so my son can have his room back.

“Some of the boxes will be handed out by myself and my helpers, Ilkeston Winter Shelter are receiving some boxes and various homelessness charities will be distributing them for us as well.”