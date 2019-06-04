Come Dine With Me is looking for Derbyshire couples to take part in its next series

Shiver productions are on the look out for foodie couples from Derbyshire for the next series of couples Come Dine With Me.

The programme challenges people to host and attend dinner parties, with contestants scoring each menu and level of hospitality to find a winner.

The victor gets a cash prize and, more importantly, bragging rights.

Filming will take place on July 9 - 12, and will see three couples enjoy dinner parties in each other’s homes, all hoping that their dishes and hospitality will be enough to win them the £1000 prize.

Applicants must be in romantic couples, over 18 and available for all three of the filming dates.

You can apply here: https://itvuk.etribez.com/ag/itvshiver/cdwmcouples/welcome.html

