Ambergate Primary School channeled the Greatest Showman for their float.

Community comes out in force for Ambergate carnival's day of delights

Families flocked to Ambergate Carnival on Saturday, enjoying a feast of entertainment and community spirit.


The carnival has been a fixture of village life for decades and shows no signs of slowing down.

Annie, Cats and the Wizard of Oz mingled together on the toddler groups musical theatre float.
It was a Wicked day for Shrek and friends.
It was a great day for the young and the young at heart.
Albie Tunnicliffe, five, and Esme Hodgkinson, four, stepped out as Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.
