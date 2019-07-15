Community comes out in force for Ambergate carnival's day of delights



The carnival has been a fixture of village life for decades and shows no signs of slowing down.

Annie, Cats and the Wizard of Oz mingled together on the toddler groups musical theatre float. Anne Shelley jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

It was a Wicked day for Shrek and friends. Anne Shelley jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

It was a great day for the young and the young at heart. Anne Shelley jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Albie Tunnicliffe, five, and Esme Hodgkinson, four, stepped out as Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. Anne Shelley jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more